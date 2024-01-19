Katrina says working in ‘Merry Christmas’ was ‘rewarding and challenging’

Katrina Kaif played the female lead in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas which marked her Tamil debut.

She was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Sriram Raghavan introduced a fresh pair of actors, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, with his mystery thriller film Merry Christmas.

A week after its theatrical release, the movie is being received well by audience. In an interview, the female lead opened up about her experience of working with the acclaimed director and expressed her gratitude for the movie’s success.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Katrina Kaif spoke about her character Maria in the movie. Sharing that it was an intense process, the actress added that director Sriram Raghavan doesn’t spoon-feed his actors.

“He is going to make you tell him what you feel in the scene and how will the character react to the situations that she is in.

He makes you search for honesty. So, working on Merry Christmas was extremely rewarding and challenging at the same time.

It was such an intense process, but a wonderful one,” she was quoted as saying.

The Tiger 3 actress further shared an anecdote from her shoot days that reflects how dedicated and free-willed the director is. She said, “There was a long scene between my character and Vijay Sethupathi’s character and Sriram sir wanted us to rehearse it.

After doing it the first time, I asked him when we were going to shoot the sequence and he simply told me when the time was right. We rehearsed that scene every day until he knew that everyone was perfectly in sync and that’s when he shot it,” Kat divulged adding that as an actor, there was a lot of discovery, learning some new techniques about the craft in Merry Christmas.