Which Pakistani city is Honey Singh’s ancestral hometown?

Popular Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has stirred the hearts of his Pakistani fans with his recent expression of wanting to visit the historic city of Lahore.

In a candid interview, the music sensation revealed a personal connection to the city, sharing that his ancestors hailed from there. This revelation sparked excitement and anticipation among his Pakistani audience, eager to welcome him with open arms.

“My forefathers were from Lahore,” Honey Singh shared in the interview, his voice filled with warmth and nostalgia. “I would love to go to Lahore, pay my respects at Nankana Sahib and meet all of you.” Nankana Sahib, a revered pilgrimage site for Sikhs, holds significant meaning for the singer’s family history.

His expression of gratitude for the love he receives from his Pakistani fans was genuine and heartfelt. “I want to thank all my fans in Pakistan for the immense love and support they have showered upon me,” he said, his eyes twinkling with appreciation. “It truly means a lot to me.”

The news of Honey Singh’s potential visit has sent waves of excitement through the Pakistani music scene. Fans have taken to social media, expressing their joy and anticipation at the prospect of welcoming him to their homeland.