190 million pound case: PTI founder Latif Khosa, Shehbaz Khosa separated from the case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has changed his lawyers in the £190 million transfer case.

Founder PTI could not be indicted today due to change of lawyers, founder PTI removed Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa from the case.

Earlier, Latif Khosa, Shahbaz Khosa, Usman Gul, Salman Akram Raja were PTI’s lawyers in the £190 million transfer case.

Now founder PTI’s new lawyers will be Salman Akram Raja, Ali Zafar and Usman Gul.