Exchange of positive messages after tensions between Pakistan and Iran

Islamabad: (Web Desk) Positive messages have been exchanged after the tension between Pakistan and Iran, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office confirmed the exchange of positive messages between Pakistan and Iran.

Iranian diplomat Syed Rasool Mousavi has said in his message on the social media website that he is committed to good neighborly relations, will not allow tension in the relations between brotherly countries, differences between the Iranian Pakistani government and terrorists. does.

Reacting to the Iranian official’s statement, Additional Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahim Hayat Qureshi said, “I respond to your sentiments dear brother Rasool Mousavi.”

He said that Pakistan and Iran will move forward to resolve issues through positive dialogue, our common challenges including terrorism require coordinated action, Iran will make efforts to find solutions to common challenges through dialogue.

The Iranian ambassador said that the two countries supported each other in every field and in difficult times.

The Additional Secretary emphasized the need for coordinated action for common challenges.

It should be noted that 2 innocent children were killed and 3 girls were injured as a result of an attack by Iran on Pakistan’s airspace on January 17.

Less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace, Pakistan launched an attack on terrorist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, killing several terrorists.

It should be remembered that an important meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by the Prime Minister will be held shortly to discuss the situation of Pakistan-Iran tensions and the security situation. will preside over the meeting, the army chief and other service chiefs will participate in the meeting