Nawaz vows to make Pakistan self-sufficient in maiden election rally

Former prime minister and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, addressed a gathering during the party’s rally in Hafizabad, emphasising the progress of the country under his tenure as premier.

Addressing the rally, Nawaz asserted that if he had not been removed as prime minister, the country would have been flourishing, with no unemployment, and every household illuminated with the glow of light.

PML-N supreme leader credited his government for successfully combating terrorism and load-shedding in the country. The former prime minister lamented that a decision made by five judges removed a representative of 250 million people.

“If our government had continued, there would be no unemployment in the country today. If I were not ousted from the PM office, the country would be prosperous, and there would be no inflation,” said Nawaz Sharif. He further added that his government would have ensured a new motorway passing through Hafizabad, similar to the one currently traversing Lahore.

Expressing his vision for the nation, Nawaz stated, “My mission is to stand the country on its own feet. We will construct motorways in Hafizabad, just like we did in Lahore.” He concluded his address, affirming his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, asserting that the PML-N would continue its efforts to bring economic stability and development to the nation.

Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of PML-N, during her address, emphasised the importance of recognising the historical significance of May 28 – the day Pakistan announced that it had successfully conducted five nuclear tests in the Chagai district of Balochistan – as opposed to May 9, which she deemed as a day when the country was thrown into flames.

“Nawaz Sharif has explicitly stated that we are May 28 ones, not May 9. Behind both these dates lies a detailed story. These are not ordinary events,” Maryam asserted. Referring to Nawaz Sharif, she highlighted that the person who enabled Pakistan to become a nuclear power is present among them today. “Those associated with May 28 built the nation, while those linked with May 9 disrupted it. One date is about Pakistan’s progress while the other is about its destruction,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz went on to criticise PTI’s tenure as responsible for the inflation prevailing in the country despite four years of governance. She added that in contrast, the PML-N provided employment opportunities and laptops to the youth, affordable bread, and the development of road networks. She asked the people of Hafizabad to support PML-N on the election day, urging them to reject the people behind the May 9 events.