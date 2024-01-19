Bilawal pledges to double people’s income after coming into power

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged the public to vote for PPP with a resounding majority in the upcoming elections which are slated to be held on Feb 8.

As the nominated candidate for the prime ministerial position by the PPP Central Committee, Bilawal pledged to double the income of the people once he secures victory.

Addressing an election rally in Naushahro Feroze, Bilawal vowed to introduce worker, farmer, and youth cards, which he would distribute among the people after assuming the role of the prime minister.

He urged the people to vote for PPP. He vowed to work for the betterment of the public after winning the Feb 8 elections.

He said that it would be an election between “arrow” and “lion” as “bat” was taken away from the PTI.

“We are in the field for the people, while other parties are pursuing their vested interests,” Bilawal asserted. He highlighted the PPP’s comprehensive plan for the city, designed to bring relief to those affected by floods. The PPP chairman emphasised ongoing efforts in Sindh, where houses are being constructed for the benefit of the residents.

Acknowledging the need for essential infrastructure, Bilawal underscored the lack of a university and hospital in Naushahro Feroze. He assured that, if elected, the PPP would build the universities and hospitals in the city, providing free education and healthcare to the local people.