The interim period of K Electric’s license will expire today

ISLAMABAD: The interim period of K Electric’s license is ending today, but the decision could not be issued.

The Nepra Authority had reserved the decision regarding the renewal of license of K Electric on November 28, 2023, which has not been issued yet. The interim period of K Electric’s license ends today.

The 20-year term of KElectric’s license expired on 20 July 2023. Nepra had extended the company’s license for an interim period of 6 months. Nepra had raised 17 objections to the license renewal application of KElectric. Nepra has also sought feedback from parties on K Electric’s license