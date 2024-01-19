Marriage in iddat: Notice issued to Khawar Manika on request of PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court has stopped the trial court from recording the statements of witnesses in the Iddat marriage case of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi while issuing notice to Khawar Manika on the petition of PTI founder.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition against marriage of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in iddat.

During the hearing, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared in the court, who said that the entire District Judiciary is present in Adiala Jail, today they have to record the statements of the witnesses.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked that they are preventing the recording of the statements of the witnesses, have they told the case?

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja replied that if his statement is to be accepted, the marriage took place after 48 days of divorce.

The court asked that how long is the duration of Iddat in general?

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja replied that generally there is a period of 90 days but Taqi Usmani Sahib explained in it, there is a decision of the Supreme Court regarding the period of Iddat.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq inquired that supposing there is no decision of the Supreme Court regarding this, what challenge have you made in this petition?

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja replied that we have challenged the ongoing summons of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked that according to the law, if the marriage takes place during iddat, then it is regularized later, if the marriage is not regular, then what is the crime in it?

