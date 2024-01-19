Chinese delegation presents initial findings on Lahore smog to CM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi engaged in a productive meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon. Discussions centered around mutual interests, emphasizing the proposed agreement between the Punjab government and Canada concerning the deployment of skilled manpower. Naqvi underscored the longstanding and robust friendship between Pakistan and Canada, highlighting the historic initiative to send young professionals to Canada for employment.

Expressing optimism, Chief Minister Naqvi disclosed that this month, a Punjab government delegation is scheduled to visit Canada for the formal signing of the ground breaking agreement. The Chief Minister believes that this accord will not only offer respectable employment opportunities to Pakistani youth but will also usher in a new era in Pak-Canada relations.

The deliberations also extended to heightened cooperation on environmental protection, particularly addressing the pressing issue of smog. Acknowledging the efforts to combat smog through artificial rain in Lahore, Canadian High Commissioner commended the significant strides made across various fields in a short span. Anticipating positive outcomes, the Commissioner expressed hope that the upcoming visit of the Pakistani delegation to Canada would further strengthen bilateral relations through increased interactions and exchange of delegations.

Chief Minister Naqvi added that the partnership aims to extend collaboration on multiple fronts. He highlighted achievements such as the swift upgrade of 114 major hospitals and the successful completion of public welfare projects ahead of schedule. Mentioning the innovative initiative of providing 26,000 electric bikes and rickshaws without interest, he emphasized the government’s commitment by imposing a ban on petrol bike purchases at the government level in Punjab.

Addressing environmental concerns, Chief Minister Naqvi outlined the installation of 5 anti-smog towers in Lahore, with the first tower expected to be operational in early February. He reassured the public that comprehensive measures were being taken to combat smog effectively. In concluding remarks, Naqvi emphasized that the Punjab government’s initiatives are geared towards providing relief and convenience to the common man, underscoring the pivotal role the upcoming visit to Canada will play in furthering bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin, along with a delegation of Chinese environmental experts, convened with Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office. The primary focus of the meeting centered on devising strategies to combat the prevalent issue of smog in Lahore.

During the meeting, a delegation of Chinese experts presented a preliminary report highlighting the causes of smog in Lahore. According to their findings, factors such as unnecessary use of organic and inorganic fuels, high atmospheric humidity, household dust and gas emissions, and pollutants from coal plants in India contribute to the smog in the region. The experts emphasized a specific ratio of different elements, including carbon dioxide and nitrogen, forming the smog. Commending Mohsin Naqvi’s proactive measures in combating smog, the Chinese experts lauded the adoption of an effective policy. Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a comprehensive and robust report to guide future governmental efforts in addressing the smog challenge.

Despite school closures, a ban on crop residue burning, and reduced traffic, the persistence of smog remains noticeable. Chief Minister Naqvi expressed appreciation for the arrival of Chinese experts, anticipating a comprehensive report that would aid in tackling the issue. He emphasized the importance of understanding the factors that render smog harmful to health.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin acknowledged that solving the smog problem requires time, citing China’s successful control efforts over seven years. Expressing gratitude, he thanked Chief Minister Naqvi and his team for hosting and welcoming the Chinese environmentalists.