Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had dragged the country into an economic quagmire. Addressing the public gathering from NA-114 in Sheikhupura, Hussain recalled the 2018 general elections, saying, “The country had witnessed the worst rigging in the 2018 general elections.” “PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power through the conspiracy,” Hussain said.