Pakistan wants friendly relations with neighbouring countries: AAZ

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that Pakistan wants friendly relations with its neighbouring countries.

Expressing his thoughts in connection with Iran’s strikes on Pakistan, the former president said: “Those who will look to attack Pakistan will be given a strong response.”

He said, “We want good relations with our neighbours. We want steadfast relations with neighbours in terms of equality. The country has always embraced peace.”.

He lavished his praise on the Pak Army, saying, “The Pak Army is the world’s best army. Our armed forces are fully capable of defending the country.”