Jahangir Tareen vows to foster country’s economy

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday vowed to foster the country’s economy in a bid to create employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

Addressing the party workers in Lodhran, Jahangir Tareen said: “For me, the biggest of all the honours is to become your MNA. I need your love and support, and making me win from the constituency will be enough for me.”

“I have a belief in the higher power that I will come from the constituency. We will even deliver more than before for Lodhran,” Jahangir Tareen said. Underscoring the importance of a strong economy, Jahangir Tareen said, “We will also get strong by having a developed country and a strong economy.”

The IPP president said, “We will put in all-out efforts to provide health, education, and other facilities in Lodhran. We will develop Lodharan and the entire country in such a way that the entire world will be amazed.”