Aseefa Bhutto asks people to vote for PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that her party stages politics to “uplift” the masses.

Addressing the public gathering in Tando Muhammad Khan, Aseefa said, “The PPP is fighting against skyrocketing inflation and poverty.” She took a swipe at the political opponents, saying, “The rest of the political parties have the greed to rule.” She urged the masses to vote for the PPP, saying, “Cast vote for the PPP so that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari can fight for the masses.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari urged people to cast votes for her party and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Addressing the party workers in Karachi, Aseefa said: “If you want to have access to the youth card programmeme and the Bhook Mitao programmeme, then elect the PPP in the upcoming elections.” “Opt for the PPP if you want free electricity up to 300 units. If you want to see a prosperous country, then stand with Bilawal Bhutto,” she said.