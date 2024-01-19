Nauru recognizes ‘One China’ principle as locals celebrate Yaren

Nauru, a pearl in the Pacific Ocean, attracts tourists from across the world with its beautiful tropical scenery and unique customs. The island country on Monday announced that it will recognize the one-China principle and sever “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan authorities. Xinhua hired a local reporter and set up a reporting office in Nauru on the same day. After a five-hour flight from Brisbane, Australia, a Xinhua correspondent arrived at the Nauru Airport, becoming the first Chinese reporter to enter the Pacific island nation after Nauru’s government announced that it is willing to resume diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. Nauru’s sunshine and people leave a strong impression on visitors. The island nation, located about 42 km south of the equator, enjoys a tropical rainforest climate.