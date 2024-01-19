PML-Q withdraws from NA-117, PP-145, 146 in favour of IPP candidates

Pakistan Muslim League-Q has withdrawn its candidates from NA 117 and both provincial constituencies PP 145 & PP 146.

In a joint meeting attended by Ex Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and IPP’s President and candidate from NA 117 Abdul Aleem Khan, PML-Q’s Mian Waheed Ahmed, the candidate of from NA 117 Lahore announced his withdrawal. Similarly, Syed Hashmat Ali and Syed Rashid Riaz candidates from PP 145 & 146 respectively also announced to support Abdul Aleem Khan instead of participating in the election. While addressing there, Abdul Aleem Khan termed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as veteran politicians and assets for Muslim League-Q and said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is his favorite figure in politics who has his own dignity and reputation.