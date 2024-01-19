Punjab Police fuse heritage preservation and cross-regional collaboration

In a comprehensive effort, Additional IG Operations Punjab, Shahzada Sultan, recently spearheaded a crucial meeting that oversaw the ongoing renovation of the Central Police Office (CPO) Museum. This significant endeavor was complemented by a collaborative knowledge exchange, as under-training Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from Sindh Police were welcomed to partake in the experience.

During the meticulous inspection of the CPO Museum’s construction, Shahzada Sultan underscored the historical significance of the artifacts associated with the Punjab Police. The initiative aims beyond mere preservation, offering a captivating display of pivotal items such as First Information Reports (FIRs), policing equipment, weapons, uniforms, and ranks. This immersive journey seeks to provide a detailed exploration into the rich history of the Punjab Police, positioning the artifacts as custodians of the force’s historical heritage.

Emphasizing the dual importance of preservation and public display, Shahzada Sultan envisioned the museum as a platform to provide a nuanced understanding to a diverse audience. This includes delegations, diplomats, and visitors to the Central Police Office, fostering an appreciation for the Punjab Police’s legacy.

Shahzada Sultan directed an expedited completion of the CPO Museum to ensure a comprehensive review. Collaborative discussions with the Police Museum Renovation Committee and private contractors reflected a unified effort toward the timely realization of this ambitious project.

Simultaneously, the visit of under-training DSPs from Sindh Police added another layer to this collaborative initiative. Under the leadership of DIG Logistics & Procurement Athar Ismail Amjad, the officers were briefed on logistics, procurement procedures, and the notable transition to an e-procurement system. Athar Ismail highlighted the digitization of procurement processes, aligning with the directives of the Punjab Government. The visiting officers actively participated in discussions, seeking insights into procurement procedures, committee formations, and purchase processes.

This collaborative exchange offered the Sindh Police officers a unique and insightful perspective into the operations of the Punjab Police, fostering a harmonious learning environment during their training period. It was a two-way street, as the exchange facilitated sharing knowledge and best practices between the two police forces.

Punjab Police’s dual initiatives-comprising the renovation of the CPO Museum and the collaborative knowledge exchange with Sindh Police-reflect a nuanced and multifaceted approach.

These ongoing projects underscore the force’s unwavering commitment to heritage preservation and cross-regional collaboration. In doing so, Punjab Police encapsulates a vision that seamlessly bridges the past and future, ensuring a legacy that is both preserved and actively shared.