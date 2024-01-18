Lucky Marwat: The main suspect in the murder case of 11 people was killed by firing

Sadar Khan, the main suspect in the murder case of 11 people in Lucky Marwat, was killed by firing.

The police say that the police were taking the accused to Takhtikhel for investigation, while returning, unknown persons opened fire on the police mobile.

The accused escaped due to retaliatory firing by the police, the area has been cordoned off to arrest the accused.

The accused was accused of killing 11 members of a family with a sharp instrument on January 10