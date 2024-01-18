Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Patak resigned from their respective positions

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Patak, who were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore after their role was reshuffled in November 2023, have resigned from their respective posts.

In April 2023, Mickey Arthur was appointed as the director of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Grant Bradburn was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan national team earlier last year. Former South African cricketer Andrew Patak was Pakistan’s batting coach from April 2023.

Prior to his recent stint, Mickey Arthur was the head coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019, during which Pakistan achieved the number one position in the ICC Test Team Rankings and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

In international cricket, Mickey Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.

57-year-old Grant Bradburn, who represented New Zealand in 18 international matches from 1990 to 2001. Served as fielding coach of Pakistan Men’s team from 2018 to 2020.

He then took up the High Performance Coaching role at the National Cricket Academy till October 2021. He was the head coach of the Pakistan team when the Pakistan team secured the No. 1 position in the ICC One Day International Team Rankings in 2023.

All three had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to quit their respective jobs by the end of January 2024. This decision was taken amicably among all stakeholders. PCB wishes him all the best in his future endeavors and is grateful for his services.