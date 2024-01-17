PML-N didn’t snatch ‘bat’ from PTI: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that his party saved the country from bankruptcy and brought economic stability.

“If asked in the court of Allah, I would say that Pakistan was saved from bankruptcy.” Shehbaz maintained that the survival of the state was the priority and not politics or remaining in power, expressing no regret in that outcome.

Furthermore, the PML-N president underlined the strenuous efforts made by the PML-N, stating, “Working day and night for 16 months, we saved Pakistan from bankruptcy.”

Shahbaz mentioned the impact of the “storm of inflation” and the broken IMF agreement, attributing these challenges to the hindrance created by former CJP Saqib Nisar.

Discussing the broader consequences, he acknowledged the damage to diplomatic relations and the creation of divisions. He acknowledged that the healing of these divisions would take time. “These divisions will not be overcome in a year or two; we will unite the nation by ending hatred.” He also announced the start of a journey on February 8, reminiscent of 2017.

Shehbaz maintained that neither Nawaz nor he snatched the party’s electoral symbol.

“PTI did not conduct inter-party elections and the entire country is witness to the apex court proceedings. They should have argued in court. PML-N had lost its electoral symbol of ‘lion’, and if the ‘bat’ was in play today, then we would have had competition.”

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz said that had the PTI used the bat to play an innings for the progress and prosperity of the country, today’s state of national affairs and the condition of the people of Pakistan would have been totally different.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, he highlighted the missed opportunities by the PTI government, emphasising that a different trajectory could have been set for the country’s progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that the Election Commission had issued notices to the PTI in 2021 when it was in power, not the PML-N. Therefore, the consequences of the notice are solely legal, and the PTI has no one else to blame for this matter.