Pakistan dealing with terrorism ‘on its own’, for now: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not incarcerated due to his political opinion but for his “alleged role in committing riots and encouraging arson”.

In an interview with CNBC, the interim premier said such behaviour is dealt with by the law “even in settled democracies” and added all those who took part in the May 9 riots are behind bars as he drew comparisons with the attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

Kakar, replying to whether the charges against Imran are politically motivated as he has claimed the same, said the courts should be the judge of that. “He has all the right to say that but let the courts decide that. It is not for me, for the media or for public opinion to decide this question”.

The caretaker premier was also asked about the state of media in Pakistan and said that the media in the country is “freer” than in the West as it is under stricter regulations there. “I think so even freer than the Western media. If you do the comparison, the Western media is probably under more stricter regulations than the media in Pakistan.” He also maintained that general elections in the country are scheduled for and will be held on February 8. Kakar stressed that this date is a constitutional obligation, and everyone in the country is dedicated to adhering to it. The premier highlighted that the citizens of Pakistan will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, thereby selecting a government of their choice for the next five years. He also expressed confidence that the elections will pave the way for a stable government, contributing to overall economic stability.

Addressing concerns that the elections would be “rigged”, the premier said the polls should first be held and then the conduct can be questioned. “First they said, we are not going to have elections. Now, when we are having an election, they are saying, ‘Oh, it is one of the most rigged elections in history’.” Talking about the increase in terrorist attacks in the country, Kakar said “it is the situation and the circumstance in which we are living” and added that he does not blame the return of the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan or the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“We did foresee that there would be implications for Pakistan when the US and Nato withdrawal would happen. And that is why Pakistan was advocating for a responsible withdrawal. He also said that as of right now, he thinks “Pakistan is on its own” in dealing with terrorism and highlighted the proliferation of arms left behind by the international coalition in Afghanistan. He predicted that the development would also have implications for the wider region. Addressing the economic situation, Prime Minister Kakar informed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board has approved the country’s second tranche. He emphasised that the caretaker government’s priority has been to stimulate economic revival, focusing on growth and various economic indicators.