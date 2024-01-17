Nawaz Sharif to kickoff election drive with first rally in Hafizabad today

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to kick-start his election campaign today. Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to address his first election rally in Hafizabad on Thursday. He will be accompanied by his daughter and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Sources in the PML-N say the party supremo will participate in the election rally of Saira Afzal Tarar in NA-67. After returning to Pakistan on October 21, 2023 following a four-year self-imposed exile, Nawaz Sharif will participate in a public meeting for the first time. As per sources, Nawaz will address 15 rallies during the election campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz had officially kicked off the party’s election campaign, asserting that her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif is destined to return to power for the fourth time. Addressing a spirited public rally held in Okara, Maryam predicted the resignation of those who oppressed Nawaz Sharif, stating that the retribution is not just against individuals, but against the system of power itself. She highlighted the reported fleeing of the perpetrators, leaving their shoes behind as a symbolic gesture of their guilt.

Maryam Nawaz attributed the unfolding events to the court of nature, claiming that it has taken responsibility for the injustices suffered by both Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif. Sharif, who returned from self-exile in London late last year, has pledged to rebuild the country’s $350 billion economy, which is battling high inflation, an unstable currency and low foreign exchange reserves, despite averting a debt default with an IMF bailout last summer. Major players such as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto have already begun campaigns, but these have been muted compared to past polls. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has started its campaign late, while Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says it is not being allowed rallies.