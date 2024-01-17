ATC sends another PTI leader to jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Askari tower attack case, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Punjab police presented the PTI leader Khalid Gujjar before Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal’s court where the investigating officer (IO) sought the identification parade of the accused Khalid Gujar.

The court after hearing the argument sent the PIT leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Askari tower riot and vandalism case. The court in its judgment directed to produce the accused before the court after completing the identification parade on January 31.