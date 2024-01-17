Police denied Rashid, nephew’s physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected on Wednesday the police’s request seeking 30-day physical remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafiq in a case related to May 9 riots.

The former interior minister along with his nephew were produced before the ATC today – a day after they were denied bail in one case related to the May 9, 2023 riots. Officials of New Town police station accused Rashid of provocative speeches, requesting the ATC judge to grant a 30-day physical remand so sonographic and photographic tests of the AML chief could be conducted.

The court asked the prosecution for the speeches to be played in court. However, the prosecutor informed that the speeches were in a USB that was currently at the police station. At this, the ATC judge ordered the police to present the USB in court immediately. Rashid’s lawyer stated that his client had been implicated in the case for ‘revenge’, adding that the AML chief was not present at the attack site on May 9. The investigation officer asserted on remanding the former interior minister to the police for 30-days in one go, as the law permitted a remand of the time period. He said that the former PTI ally was to be taken to the Lahore forensic laboratory for a sonographic test. However, the judge demanded to be satisfied regarding the investigation to be conducted of Rashid. “What investigation have you conducted since the arrest? What questions did you ask? What answers did you get?” the judge asked of the prosecution team, telling them that he will not grant a remand till they have satisfied him on the matter.

“Don’t feed me stories. Inform me of the progress,” the ATC judge asserted. Later, the court declined the prosecution’s request for a physical remand of Rashid and his nephew over failure to recover anything from both the accused.