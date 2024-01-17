Senate health committee approves emergency treatment bill

The Senate Health Committee on Wednesday approved the Emergency Treatment Bill, which focuses on emergency medical procedures prior medicolegal process of the patients’, a private TV channel reported.

Senator Humaion Mahmood emphasized that all aspects of the Emergency Treatment Bill are acceptable and crucial for prioritizing medical interventions aimed at saving lives.

He stressed the importance of medical-legal actions that go beyond mere paperwork, emphasizing the need to prioritize patient well-being while maintaining their confidentiality.

Senator Robina Khalid raised concerns about the influence of the Nursing Council Mafia, alleging that prominent figures have been compromised. She asserted that the Nursing Council Mafia has thwarted progress by infiltrating influential secretaries.

Robina Khalid clarified that she did not advocate for dismissing anyone from their positions but insisted that there is no individual across the country capable of replacing those currently in their posts.

Senator Robina Khalid pointed out that the Registrar of the Pakistan Nursing Council is sitting idle, emphasizing the need for accountability. She suggested that those responsible for granting permissions to open nursing colleges should face consequences. Senator Robina Khalid urged for strict punishment for anyone who has granted approval for the opening of nursing colleges without proper scrutiny, argued that shutting down nursing colleges is not a solution.