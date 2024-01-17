Empowerment through Education: A Solution for Every Dilemma

Getting education not only gives us the skills, information, knowledge to understand the world, but also helps us to take right decisions in life and develop a better perspective of looking at the world and our society. To be able to survive in the competitive world, it is essential to enlighten ourselves that will act as a torch that leads the way.

Likewise, in a world grappling with various challenges, the transformative power of education emerges as a beacon of hope and empowerment. This article delves into the multifaceted role of education as a solution for a range of dilemmas, with a specific focus on how it can be helpful in countering terrorism.

First and foremost, education is not merely about acquiring knowledge; it is also a tool for empowerment. Education enables individuals to face challenges and contribute positively to society by equipping them with skills, critical thinking abilities, and a wider world view. The empowerment of women is an essential part of optimizing how our society and nation functions as a whole. The fundamental right to freedom of expression can only be achieved through the education and empowerment of women in our country. We have the power to win the battle against the numerous social evils.

Moreover, a good political ideology can only be developed if the citizens of our country are well-educated and taught the importance of following and respecting the law and order of our country. Law-abiding citizens make significant contributions to the improvement and preservation of the law and order of the country and the world. Additionally, criminal acts are unlikely to involve an educated individual. Being educated means being aware of one’s surroundings and less likely to be deceived or duped.

Education is crucial in eradicating poverty from our society and country. Poverty is a powerful force and one of the main causes of the problems in our society. A person who is educated well has the potential to obtain better opportunities, obtain a good job, and earn money to support their family.

Discussing Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist who gained global recognition for championing girls’ education, she faced targeted attacks by the Taliban due to her strong stance on education. Despite the assault, she remained a vocal advocate, shedding light on the challenges children, especially girls, encounter in seeking education amidst conflict and extremist ideologies. At 17, Malala became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2014, commended for her courage in advocating for girls’ education in Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the local Taliban had banned girls from attending school. She vehemently opposed the prohibition on girls’ education in Afghanistan, calling on world leaders to collectively hold the Taliban accountable for violating human rights of millions of women and girls.

Afghanistan has experienced political turmoil, conflict, and changes in governance that have had significant effects on the rights and opportunities of its citizens, such as education. It is crucial for the Afghan government, in collaboration with the international community, to invest in and prioritize education, especially for girls in order to create a more prosperous, inclusive, and stable future for the country. The focus should be on addressing barriers to access, improving the quality of education, and creating an environment that encourages learning for all.

To conclude, empowerment through education is not just a slogan; it is a tangible and effective solution for a myriad of challenges, including the menace of terrorism. As nations invest in education, they invest in a future where individuals are equipped with the tools to navigate the complexities, contribute positively to society, and stand resilient against the allure of extremist ideologies. Through proper education, individuals are taught to think beyond their own interests and develop the ability to make the world a happier and safer place for future generations.

Writer is a Educationist ,specialist in women empowerment, digital transformation, and visionary leadership. She specializes in Philosophy , Virology and Immunology