A Roadmap for Developing Agrifood Systems in Pakistan

Agrifood systems are based on a set of interlinked actions and the complex systems comprise farming, harvesting, livestock-rearing, harvesting, storing, processing and further value chain processes. Sustainable agri-food systems are important to achieve better production, ensuring nutrition, and a better environment. Agrifood systems are significant for the economy of Pakistan in terms of their contribution towards economic growth. Crop cultivation, livestock farming, and agribusiness are generating economic activities through involving millions of farmers, farmworkers and individuals engaged in related value chain activities such as processing, distribution, and marketing.

Better performance of agri-food systems is vital for ensuring food security in Pakistan and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2) related targets. A robust agrifood sector ensures food availability and improves access to nutritious food items for common individuals, thus helping to reduce hunger and ensuring a steady food supply.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its latest report, the total quantified hidden costs of the agrifood system for Pakistan is around $ 162 billion. These costs included environmental ($ 28.9 billion), social ($20.9 billion), and health ($112 billion) dimensions. The hidden cost reflects any cost to individuals or society that is not reflected in the market price of a product or service. It reflects external costs or economic losses due to other market, institutional or policy failures.

Agrifood systems in Pakistan are facing multiple challenges that are affecting food security, rural livelihoods, and the overall sustainability of the agriculture sector in Pakistan. Climate change, water scarcity, soil degradation, changing weather patterns, lack of modern agriculture practices, land fragmentation, lack of access to financial institutions, policy and institutional challenges, and gender disparities are major challenges that have implications for food security.

During the last few years, Pakistan has faced increased temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events attributed to climate change that affected the agriculture sector. Floods in 2022 affected the agricultural lands and livestock, resulting in a food security crisis in Pakistan. Rural infrastructure is weak such as roads and there is a lack of storage facilities which restricts the timely transport and storage of agricultural products. Thus, farmers have to face wastage of crops and bear losses. This also affects market accessibility and limits their ability to sell more in markets at competitive prices.

A multi-faceted and integrated approach is required to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agri-food systems in Pakistan. Climate-smart agriculture practices can be implemented by promoting the cultivation of crop varieties that are more resilient to drought conditions. Besides, smart farming technologies can be promoted like drones, sensors, and satellite images which will help to monitor and manage the agrifood systems more efficiently. Considering rising temperatures, focus can be shifted to early crop sowing which helps to generate additional production with the available resources. Considering the water scarcity, water-efficient measures become most important. Drip irrigation and precision agriculture are significant methods which can help to reduce water use and improve crop production. Adoption of mobile applications can provide real-time updates to farmers regarding weather, agriculture practices, and market prices which will help them to make better decisions.

Empowerment of local communities through community-led initiatives is vital to developing and implementing measures according to the needs of specific localities. Training and capacity-building programs are required in this regard to improve the resilience of communities to climate impacts.

For achieving SDG 2-related targets, collaboration between federal and provincial governments and support from development organizations is required. The collaboration and support will help in facilitating knowledge sharing, developing partnerships, transfer of technology and investment in sustainable agriculture.

Knowledge sharing becomes more important for small farmers who can benefit if they are provided access to knowledge platforms. It is also required to ensure addressing social inequalities in accessing food and resources by ensuring gender equality and community participation.

The writer works at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Islamabad