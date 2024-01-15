Saudi Arabia in the Limelight

Under the umbrella of the Abraham Accord Arab nations such as UAE and Bahrain extended their ties with Israel, keeping the Palestine cause at a low stage, Saudi Arabia was also one of the heavyweights among Arabs which was following the path of warming ties with Israel. It was all a scenario of the Middle East before Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel. After the Hamas attack, Israel has been punishing the civilians of Palestine in the besieged Gaza Strip with collective punishment. Sadly, 23,000 plus civilians have lost their lives and 50 thousand plus have been fatally injured.

Though publically the talks that were taking place between Israel and Saudi Arabia with the big support of the US have been halted, the consecutive visits of the Secretary of State of US Antony Blinken in the Middle East sporadically give clues of reviving the talks. With such flagrant genocide attacks of Israel over Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Muslim nations including Saudi Arabia should reconsider their stances and positions on Palestine’s cause and relations with Israel.

Despite repeated warnings by strategic analysts that the war in the besieged Gaza Strip with continuing lethal attacks by Israel can have high possibilities of spillover, the US and its Western allies kept supporting financially and militarily to Israel on the war on Palestine, as Israel’s malice claim that it is fighting with Hamas, recognized a terrorist organization by the US and its western allies. However, the Israel Defense Force has been reportedly seen involved in killing civilians deliberately. Now when war has been facing repercussions from Houthi rebels of Yemen and Labnon’s Hezeboullah force, the US has created a collective force for guarding the sea routes in the Red Sea.

Muslim nations should raise the collective voice for Israel’s accountability over lethal attacks and a two-state formula solution.

Vetoing repeatedly the resolution of ceasefire in the UN and closing eyes on the conspicuous atrocities of Israel over Palestinians still the US, instead of urging a ceasefire, has been igniting the flames of war by creating controversial situations such as talks about reviving Saudi-Israel talks and supporting Israel’s atrocities.

Moreover, last year’s rapprochement between severe rivals Saudi and Iran under China’s mediation has widely calmed the warring situation in Yemen.

Yemen is an impoverished Arab country where Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led government have been fighting since 2014, the Houthis have Iran’s support, which Iran denies, as claimed by the West and its media and also Saudi itself. After Israel’s fatal attack on Palestine, the Houthis have been attacking the ships in the Red Sea which are shipping Israel’s containers and heading towards Israel.

The Red Sea is a route through which some 12 per cent of global maritime trade normally passes and it is a short and time-saving route for maritime trade. Considering Houthi attacks the US with its newly coined coastguard force and the UK have struck back at Houthi rebels in retaliation attacks. The situation has become tense. The US and its allies are looking for Saudi Arabia, as it had fought with Houthis in Yemen with the alleged help of the US.

Saudi Arabia under de facto ruler Muhammad Bin Salman’s leadership has been endeavoring to transfer its petro-economy towards a green and business economy. He has been working on his vision of 2030 for making Saudi Arabia a hub of businesses.

For achieving this vision the Saudi extended its successful olive branch to its severe rival Iran. Because becoming the hub of businesses and investments peace is the first and foremost requirement.

By wrapping up, the US and its Western allies should make prudent decisions with dialoguing diplomacy, instead of involving other countries in spilled-over war. They must seek the enforceable role of the UN and their strong influence on Israel for a ceasefire. The two-state formula is a solution to this war as it is mentioned in the UN charter.

Moreover, Israel must be taken accountable for such a huge loss of innocent civilian Palestinian lives and damage in the besieged Gaza Strip. Muslim nations across the globe with other influential states should raise the collective voice for Israel’s accountability over lethal attacks and a two-state formula solution with the UN’s charter. Saudi Arabia should also follow prudent diplomacy instead of dictated diplomacy.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com