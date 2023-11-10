Daily Times

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

