Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 November 2023 On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584. In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams. Today Gold Rate in Pakistan City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580 Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580