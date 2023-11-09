Imran became a different person after assuming power: Tareen

Jahangir Khan Tareen, the chairman of the newly-formed Ishtehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has stated that he had high hopes for a leader who aimed to build a “Naya Pakistan” (new Pakistan). He expressed deep disappointment in that leader (Imran Khan), whom he claimed assumed the premiership but could not fulfill the aspirations of the people and instead transformed into a different person altogether.

Addressing a ceremony during the inauguration of the party divisional secretariat office in Rawalpindi, Tareen mentioned that he could have spoken about the injustices inflicted upon him during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, opting instead to observe the unfolding developments.

“I have achieved a lot for myself, and now I want to do something for the country,” he added.

He pledged to create a new Pakistan where justice prevails, employment opportunities are abundant, and the leadership is honest. Tareen commended the enthusiasm of the people present during the ceremony and stated that this is just the beginning.

Tareen expressed that while he had high hopes for Imran Khan, the expectations were not met when he assumed the office of the prime minister. “The individual who sat on the prime minister’s chair on the first day was not the same person,” he said and added that sending Aleem Khan to jail was a grave injustice.

IPP President Aleem Khan, speaking on the occasion, claimed that under the PTI government, deputy commissioners were appointed for Rs30 million while commissioners for Rs50 million in bribes.

“PTI’s merit was Usman Buzdar who couldn’t even read Urdu, English, or Punjabi. When I raised the issue of corruption, Farah Gogi was appointed. I was sent to prison for 100 days during the tenure of my own party,” he added.

Aleem Khan pointed out that he had been sent to prison for 100 days during his party’s tenure, which he found disheartening. He also shared the story of Aamir Kiyani, a founding member of the party, who had dedicated 26 years of his life to the PTI. Despite opportunities to join other parties and become a minister, Kiyani remained loyal to the PTI but, according to Aleem Khan, faced humiliation within the party.