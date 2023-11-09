Rafael Leao shines as Milan stun PSG in Champions League clash

AC Milan’s manager, Stefano Pioli, hailed the exceptional performance of Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who outshone Kylian Mbappe in Milan’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Leao showcased his talents with an acrobatic overhead kick that drew Milan level, and he consistently tormented the PSG defence throughout the match, overshadowing the French superstar Mbappe, who struggled to make an impact.

Leao’s standout performance on Tuesday marked a stark contrast to his recent inconsistent displays, breathing new life into Milan’s hopes of progressing from Group F.

This triumph came as a defiant response to criticism of his recent form, both individually and collectively with the team, as Milan currently lags six points behind Serie A leaders from Inter Milan.

Pioli praised Leao’s talent and determination, stating, “Rafa needs to have another look at his display tonight because how he performs is only up to him. A lot of what he has was given to him by his parents with the talent he has, and he showed tonight that he has a huge amount of quality. If we all play with that same intensity, we can have a lot of success.”

Milan, initially at the bottom of the group with no goals scored, is now within one point of second-placed PSG, revitalising their hopes of reaching the last 16.