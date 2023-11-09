Shaheen Afridi takes selfies with fans at Kolkata stadium

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi spent some moments with his Indian fans during a training session at Kolkata stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a couple of photos of the left-arm pacer on social media platform X, showing him shaking hands with fans and taking selfies. “Making time for fans on the sidelines of training at Eden Gardens,” the board captioned the photos. Babar Azam’s side is all set to take on England in their final group stage match on November 11 in Kolkata as it aims at qualifying for the semi-final round of the World Cup 2023. Pakistan stand at fifth place on the points table after winning four of the eight matches they have played so far.