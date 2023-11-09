Hania debuts dramatic hair transformation

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir broke the internet debuting a dramatic hair transformation in new pictures and reel. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Hania Aamir posted a new reel of herself, debuting a major hair transformation. “I have the strongest urge to cut my hair, bangs,” the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor can be heard saying in the video before she reappeared with chopped hair and bold, cherry-red lips.

“I did it,” Aamir added.

The reel was played by at least 5 million users on the social site in less than 24 hours and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

In the evening, she also posted a two-picture gallery, flaunting the freshly-chopped bangs with bold lips in the mirror selfie. “uncomfortably comfortable,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following of more than 10 million followers on the social site Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures and her professional endeavours. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.