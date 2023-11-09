Rare Beauty announces donation for Palestinians

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand made a statement on its Instagram account expressing its concern about the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Rare Beauty also announced donation for the Palestinians affected by the conflict.

The statement expressed deep sorrow over the reports and images from the Middle East, particularly the loss of innocent Palestinian lives in Israeli airstrikes, along with the displacement of millions of civilians who now lack access to basic necessities.

The post emphasised the need to protect Palestinian civilians. Rare Beauty disclosed its plans to make donations to organisations such as the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies – Magen David Adom and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which provide essential care on the ground. Additionally, they pledged support to UNICEF for urgent medical aid and resources for the children of Gaza.

Selena Gomez, in her earlier statement on October 31st, had expressed her need to take a break from social media due to the distressing global events, hate, violence, and terror. She acknowledged the limitations of a single Instagram post in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict but continued to stand against violence and harm toward innocent individuals.