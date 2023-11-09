Sophie Turner makes a bold fashion statement amid divorce

Sophie Turner may be feeling a particular kind of way as she navigates her divorce from Joe Jonas.

On Oct. 8, the Game of Thrones alum shared a rare and cryptic Instagram Stories post one month after the couple broke their silence about their breakup on social media. Sophie posted a photo of what appeared to be her wrist wearing a friendship bracelet spelling “Fearless” that is reminiscent of the ones fans have sported at concerts during her friend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in honor of the singer’s 2008 album by the name.

The actress, 27, had herself worn a slew of other friendship bracelets while supporting Joe at the Jonas Brothers’s concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City in August, as seen in an Instagram post she shared weeks before he filed for divorce on Sept. 5.

A later, the pair said in a joint statement on Instagram, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Since the split, Sophie-who shares with the Camp Rock star daughters Willa, 3, and a 15-month-old baby girl listed in their filing as “D.J.

“-has often been spotted out several times with Taylor, who dated Joe for several months in 2008.

Last weekend, the Dark Phoenix star joined the pop star and several other celebrity friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the New York Jets’ game against Kansas City Chiefs, where Taylor cheered on the latter team’s star tight end Travis Kelce in what marked her second appearance at one of his games, as the two continue to spend time together over the past few weeks.

The night before, Sophie joined Taylor at a group dinner at New York City with her celebrity squad, plus Chiefs quarterback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes, who had also joined the group at the game.