Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam enjoys golf outing in Kolkata

In a refreshing break from their intense World Cup campaign, Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam spent his day off indulging in a round of golf in Kolkata, alongside the national team’s coaching staff.

The impromptu outing provided a much-needed respite for the Pakistani squad, which has been engaged in a grueling schedule of matches and training sessions as part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup. Accompanied by the team’s head coach, Grant Bradburn, and their batting and bowling coaches, Andrew Puttick and Morne Morkel, Babar Azam enjoyed a relaxing day at the golf club. Meanwhile, the rest of the team members chose to unwind at their hotel by participating in gym and swimming sessions. It’s noteworthy that the Pakistani squad has had limited opportunities for outings, primarily due to the stringent security protocols in place during their stay in India. The team members, making the most of their day off, are set to resume their training sessions on Wednesday at 2 pm local time in preparation for their upcoming World Cup clash.

In their previous match, Pakistan secured a crucial victory against New Zealand, prevailing by 21 runs through the DLS method in a rain-affected encounter. The match was halted with Pakistan at 200-1 in 25.3 overs, with Fakhar Zaman (126*) and captain Babar Azam (66*) at the crease. The partnership of 194 runs between Azam and Fakhar proved pivotal in ensuring Pakistan’s triumph. Now, Babar Azam’s team is gearing up to face England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. Despite their recent win, Pakistan’s prospects of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals remain uncertain, and several scenarios could determine their fate.