Afghanistan wins fifth COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship

Afghanistan won the fifth COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship by winning 2 gold and 2 silver medals. Pakistan came second with 2 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medals, while the Kazakhstan team came third with 1 gold and 4 silver medals.

In the women’s event of the championship, Kazakhstan came first with 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals, Great Britain came second with 1 gold and 2 silver medals whereas Iran came third with 1 gold and 1 silver medal. In the prize distribution ceremony of the championship, the distinguished guests were the President of the Asian Taekwondo Union Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin. Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikaw, President of PTF Colonel (retd) Waseem Janjua, Technical Delegate of the Championship Kook Hyun Jung, and CEO Umar Saeed distributed the prizes.

Earlier, On the last day of the 5th COMBAXX Asian Taekwondo Open Championship Kyorugi event, four different weight category competitions were held. In the men’s -58kg final, Kazakhstan’s Zhavokhirkhon Islamov performed brilliantly and won the gold medal by defeating Lev Korneev of Serbia 2-1 in an interesting match. Muhammad Nadhim of Iraq won the bronze medal while Samikhon of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze. In the men’s -80kg category finals, Korea’s Geon-Woo Seo won 2-0 against Serbia’s Rustam Odinaev to win Gold while Iraq’s Saif Taher Habeeb won the bronze, while Pakistan’s Mazhar Abbas won the fourth.

In the women’s -62 kg category final, Serbia’s Nadja Savkpvic won gold with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan’s Zoya Sabir, while Pakistan’s Sara Rehman and Hajra Shakeel took bronze and fourth respectively. In the women’s +73 category final, Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz won 2-0 against Pakistan’s Manisha Ali. Pakistan’s Hira Khan won bronze and Pakistan’s Nuzrat Mumtaz won the fourth bronze medal.