COAS attends closing ceremony of 43rd PARA Central Meet

The 43rd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet concluded on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum. General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), graced the occasion as the chief guest, and the event took place from October 3 to November 7, 2023.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this mega shooting event brought together over 2,000 participants from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers (Sindh & Punjab), Frontier Corps, and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, as well as civilians.

The COAS, along with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who was the guest of honour, presented trophies and medals to the deserving winners and runners-up in various categories.

In the Inter-Services matches, Pakistan Army achieved victory in all four contests, including CJCSC, COAS, CAS, and CNS matches, while Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. Pakistan Army claimed the overall Championship Trophy, with Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force following in 2nd and 3rd positions. Notable accolades included Naik Waseem of Army Marksmanship Unit receiving the President’s Cup National Challenge match trophy, and Pakistan Army winning the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge. Pakistan Rangers Punjab emerged as the first prize winners in PARA firing matches (infantry squad).

The highest military shooting honour, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy, was bestowed upon Lance Naik Banaras of the 30 Frontier Force Regiment, while the ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ was awarded to Naik Sher Afzal of the 82 (SP) Medium Regiment Artillery.

During his interaction with the participants, Gen Munir expressed his appreciation for the exceptional marksmanship standards displayed. He emphasised the importance of shooting skills as a fundamental component of a professional soldier’s training, stating that “attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives.” The army chief was warmly received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation upon his arrival at the event.