Transformative Event SOT 2023 ends on high note

The School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, Edition Sixteen, Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI, has successfully concluded at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad. Organised by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of educational institutions, the SOT was attended by writers, policymakers, artists, educationists, students, and experts from various fields.

The opening session of the conference ‘Setting Directions’ explored topics and actions to make the world a better place for future generations. Moderated by Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse and Chair SOT Events, the panel included Jamal Shah, Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, and Paul Hutchings. An exclusive keynote by Mr Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education and author of the acclaimed book ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ was also featured, along with an interview of the prolific best-selling writer, Jeffrey Arthur. Conversations focused on both global and local issues that cut across disciplines and are ultimately centred around creating a more inclusive and peaceful world that values the rights of children. Speakers discussed critical issues including sustainability, child labour, animal rights, conflict, bullying, and self-image in the digital world.

For the first time in Pakistan, SOT brought on board AI panellists who participated in discussions exploring the increasing role of generative Artificial Intelligence. The event hosted over 40 insightful discussions with more than 150 global and local thought leaders in education, healthcare, athletics, social and environmental development. Speaking about the conference, Kasim Kasuri, Event Chair and CEO of Beaconhouse, said, “It is an honour for us to be able to provide a platform that sparks thought-provoking conversations around the most critical issues facing our future generations. The outcomes of these discussions will undoubtedly inform the direction for our schools and shape our collective futures for the better.”

Over the three days, SOT featured prominent speakers including Jamal Shah, Mehmal Sarfraz, Salima Hashmi, Vaneeza Ahmad, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Dr Sohail Naqvi, Dr Tariq Banuri, Moeed Yousuf, Kamran Lashari, Muriel Summers, Rashid Rana, Ayesha Chundrigar, Roshaneh Zafar, Wusat Ullah Khan, Munizae Jahangir, Mehmal Sarfraz, Ali Xeeshan, Zara Shahjahan, Muhammad Hafeez, Ali Tareen, and Jose Alonso, amongst many others. A highlight of the event was an enthralling immersive art experience curated by Rashid Rana and Risham Syed and presented by the School of Visual Arts & Design, Beaconhouse National University (BNU). This year’s lead sponsor was Google for Education and Tech Valley, the Titanium Sponsor was UBL, and the Gold sponsors were My BagPack and Emkay Books International.