500 BHUs to be upgraded under health care reforms: minister

Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan shared on Tuesday details of his landmark initiative to upgrade 500 Basic Health Units across the country under an agreement between his Ministry and WHO signed on Monday at the PM Office witnessed by Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

The initiative will strengthen the primary healthcare system across the country in the true sense and ensure quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps shared the Minister adding that it will effectively address feelings of deprivation in far flung areas of Pakistan. The initiative will tangibly reduce the burden on hospitals and thus will improve quality of service delivery across the health system. The agreement witnessed by Prime Minister and Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan was signed on Monday by Dr. Palitha Mahipala WHO Country Rep in Pakistan and Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

Dr. Nadeem Jan shared that he assumed office in August this year and immediately embarked on a reform agenda aimed at strengthening the healthcare system. His “Digital Health Strategy” seeks to digitize the entire healthcare system, starting with the Ministry of Health, to enhance planning and decision-making capabilities. The nationwide rollout of this initiative promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

In the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan introduced fundamental governance reforms, including the establishment of an Accountability Cell, Grievance Cell, Transfer and Posting Cell, Foreign Visits Committee, and Internal Audit mechanisms. Promoting self-reliance in medicine and vaccine production through local efforts is a top priority. Dr. Nadeem Jan is actively seeking technology transfer from various countries and international organizations.

He is dedicated to implementing a merit-based and transparent system in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, enhancing quality of medical education in collaboration with the World Federation of Medical Education to increase the global recognition of Pakistani medical degrees. His efforts aims to enable Pakistani doctors and nurses to easily work abroad and receive advanced training.

Dr. Nadeem Jan’s initiatives have led to a substantial reduction in medicine prices, a successful strategy for uninterrupted medicine supply. A major initiative was formulation of a comprehensive medicine policy. He has also introduced a special app for the Drug Regulatory Authority to address public complaints effectively.

He has launched a National Health Support Program worth $432 million to strengthen the healthcare system, providing immunization, TB nutrition, antenatal care facilities to the masses, HPV vaccines for cervical cancer prevention, and an electronic registration system in immunization centers are other key initiatives undertaken during his tenure. The introduction of 400 solar-powered immunization centers across the country is a groundbreaking step it was shared. Dr. Nadeem Jan’s integrated approach to polio and other immunization programs, coupled with public awareness strategies in affected districts, aims to eradicate the last remnants of poliovirus. A modern eco-friendly incinerator for medical waste disposal has also been established.

Under his leadership, the computerization of the pharmacy system in hospitals has been initiated. The long-standing issue of the lack of an MRI machine in PIMS hospital has been resolved, and a clinical audit system and patient exit interviews are being introduced for the first time in hospitals.

Additionally, he has formulated an effective plan to prevent Hepatitis C, strengthen Border Health Services to prevent cross-border disease spread, and align the National Health Organization with international requirements.

Dr. Nadeem Jan places great importance on the Global Health Security Agenda. He is organizing the world’s first Global Health Security Summit in Islamabad to unite countries worldwide and devise a collective strategy to combat epidemics and natural disasters, elevating the significance of global health security.

Promoting a culture of research in the healthcare sector is another key commitment of the Health Minister. He has directed uniform quality treatment throughout the country under the Sehat Sahulat Program and introduced the National Health Card App for public convenience.

We are tirelessly working to secure one billion dollars in investment from international organizations for the health sector, representing Pakistan’s interests on a global scale it was shared. Successful engagements with the World Health Organization and ambassadors of friendly countries have furthered Pakistan’s health investment agenda. In discussions with the Deputy Speaker of New York and the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee, Dr. Nadeem Jan has garnered support for the establishment of a Trauma and Burn Center in Pakistan, as well as employment opportunities for Pakistani healthcare professionals in the United States.