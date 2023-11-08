Meesaq centers providing instant relief to minorities across province: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of Christian places of worship and educational institutions is among the top priorities of Punjab Police and all possible measures are being taken in this regard under a comprehensive strategy.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is providing full security to the Christian community, churches and Christian educational institutions across the province. IG Punjab said that Meesaq Centers have been established throughout Punjab to solve the problems of minorities including the Christian community and promote inter-faith harmony, where immediate relief is being provided to Christian citizens in case of any difficulty. Dr. Usman Anwar said that even on the occasion of Christian prayer programs on every Sunday, fool-proof security arrangements are ensured across the province and security arrangements will be made more in consultation with Christian community leaders. IG Punjab expressed these views today while meeting the members of the Presbyterian Education Board delegation at the Central Police Office.

A seven-member delegation led by Chairperson Presbyterian Education Board Maggie Trimble met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. Executive Secretary Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Referendum Dr. Majeed Abel, Executive Director Presbyterian Education Board, Veda Javed and other members were included in the delegation. The delegation informed IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar about the aims and objectives of the Presbyterian Education Board. Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzad Sultan, SSP Shoaib Mehmood and senior police officers were present in the meeting. Chairperson Presbyterian Education Board Maggie Trimble said that 25 schools across Punjab are providing educational services under the platform of Presbyterian Education Board. The Presbyterians delegation appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police for providing security to the Christian community and solving problems.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Fingerprint Bureau at Investigation Headquarters Punjab and reviewed fingerprint digital database, forensic investigation and other professional matters. Senior officers including Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees, DIG Investigation/ Monitoring Muntazer Mehdi gave a briefing to IG Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the fingerprint bureau staff to perform duties according to modern investigation modules. Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the investigation of heinous cases, the fingerprint database of habitual accused should be fully utilized. IG Punjab directed that the fingerprint database of habitual and professional criminals should be simultaneously updated and interlinked with the rest of the system across the province. IG Punjab reviewed the working of various branches of the office, issued important instructions to the supervisory officers and staff.AIG Admin Amara Athar, PS to IG Rana Shoaib Mehmood and other officers were also present.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the injured ASI Sarfraz Ahmed of Nankana Police at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab visited ASI Sarfaraz Ahmed outside his office and inquired about the accident. ASI Sarfraz suffered a leg fracture in a traffic accident while on duty previous month in Nankana Sahib.

Dr. Usman Anwar hugged the injured ASI Sarfraz Ahmed, encouraged him and prayed for his speedy recovery. ASI Sarfraz Ahmed suffered a traffic accident during duty last month and sustained a leg fracture, which is undergoing treatment.DPO Nankana Sayed Aziz informed IG Punjab about the treatment and rehabilitation of Sarfraz Ahmed. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police Welfare Branch will provide all possible support for Sarfraz Ahmed’s treatment and rehabilitation as soon as possible. IGP said that quick rehabilitation of veterans injured during duty is one of the top priorities of the department and priority measures will continue in this regard.