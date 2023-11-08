Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after Australia beat Afghanistan

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Australia claimed a crucial victory against Afghanistan, significantly impacting the tournament’s landscape.

Currently standing at eight points, Pakistan is vying for a place in the semi-finals. However, despite Australia’s win, Pakistan’s advancement remains uncertain.

Pakistan faces important matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand in their pursuit of a semi-final berth.

For Afghanistan, a win against South Africa is pivotal. Yet, it’s not just about winning but also about significantly boosting their run rate, which is currently in the negative.

The race for the last semi-final spot appears to be primarily between Pakistan and New Zealand. New Zealand holds a higher net run rate compared to Pakistan, making each upcoming match critical for both teams.

In essence, the outcomes of these matches will be decisive, with Afghanistan striving for a crucial run rate boost, while Pakistan and New Zealand are set for a tense battle based on their performances and net run rates to secure a semi-final spot.

Qualification Scenario for Pakistan

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to slam England by 180 runs.

If New Zealand outclass Sri Lanka by 1 run, Pakistan will have to beat England by 131 runs.

If Sri Lanka beat Kiwis, Pakistan will just have to beat England and will advance to semis.

If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand washed out due to showers, Men in Green will just have to beat England to qualify.