Play ‘Ghatu Ghar Na Aya’ spellbinds audience at Karachi Arts Council

A remarkable stage play ‘Ghatu Ghar Ma Aya’ – The Hunters Did not Return Home – derived from chapter Ghattui of Shah Jo Rislo, a legendary book of Sindh’s history comprising immortal poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, was presented at the Sindh Literature Festival held in Arts Council Karachi.

The stage play inspired by Sur Ghattui was penned by veteran dramatist Siraj Memon.

The story revolved around Morharo a 17-year-old boy who took revenge on his six brothers by killing a wild crocodile that had swallowed his six brothers who were fishermen living along the seashore in village Kalachi now a famous city Karachi.

Rafique Essani, a seasoned actor and director who directed and acted in this play, told this correspondent that it was a challenging task for him to direct such a long play that had a historical background.

He further said that through this story the writer had re-projected Shah Latif, ‘s message of courage, valor, and prudence.

“Marrero was the key role of this play who decided to venture into the sea without caring about the threat he was going to face and despite being stopped by villagers and his father Obhaiyo MIrbahar”; said Rafique Essaiini.

He added; ” Initially the villagers opposed the proposal of Moraro as to hunting and killing the wild reptile who had already caused huge loss of human lives in the village but later they supported him and subsequently formed a strategy to trap entrap and kill the lethal croc”.

Through this story, he said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Siraj Memon wanted to give a message of persistent, sustained, and well-planned strategy against the evil forces of the society. The leading role of Moraro was played by emerging actor Talib Hussain Mughal while Raffique Essani played the role of the head of village “Mukhiya” who was the first to support the proposal of Moraro, while Khalid Kaliyar, Javed Takani, Kishwar Jabeen Noor Memon, Aiyshiya Mahek, Shankar Lal and other gave memorable performances to make this play an instant hit.

Sharing her views about the play, famous film and drama writer Noor ul Huda Shah said that the combined efforts of the whole team had ensured that this play would be remembered as a classical stage play for many years to come.

She further added that this play had rekindled the memories of veteran PTV actors like Noor Muhammad Lashari, Shafi Muhammad Shah, and Anwer Solangi. Apart from this stage play a multi-dimensional opinion of eminent politician and ideologist Ayaz Latif Palijo regarding the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai garnered province-wide fame. Dr Raffique Wassan said that Latif’s poetry was instrumental in highlighting archaeological and anthropological aspects of Sindh.