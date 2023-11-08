Iqra Aziz dazzles in latest photoshoot in Kashmiri attire

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has stormed the internet with her latest photoshoot in traditional Kashmiri attire.

The Mannat Murad actor was seen in white Kashmiri dress with a well-decorated necklace.

The Suno Chanda actor promoted the rich Kashmiri culture in her latest photoshoot which was greatly admired by her fans.

With over 10 million followers on her official Instagram handle, Iqra Aziz is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on social media.

Iqra is currently appearing on drama Mannat Murad in the role of ‘Mannat’ and mesmerising her fans with the powerful performance.

She has won many awards for her acting skills.