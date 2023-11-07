The top 10 most fashionable celebrity couples revealed

New research reveals the world’s most fashionable celeb couples, based on online interest in their style, wardrobe and outfits – with Prince William and Kate Middleton crowned top.

The findings – pulled together by fashion retailer Karen Millen – analyzed over five million social media posts featuring style-related hashtags on TikTok and Instagram, along with Google searches made by fashion fans, to identify the chicest celebrity couple.

Data was pulled for each half of the couples separately – with key terms including ‘style,’ ‘outfit,’ and ‘fashion’ – and then averaged to assign couples an interest score out of 10. And – despite fashion moguls like Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya being on the list – it turns out that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wardrobes attract far more attention than any other famous pairing, as they scored a perfect ten for online interest.

The duo is absolutely miles ahead of any other famous coupling, with the rest of the top ten most fashionable pairs achieving an average online interest score of just 1.9 out of 10.

Kate was the main reason for the win, with TikToks associated with her style amassing an average of 381.4 million views per hashtag – compared to Hailey Bieber’s 229 million.

The Princess of Wales has also accumulated an average of 72.6k Instagram posts under each fashion-related hashtag – two-thirds more than Taylor Swift (43.7k posts).

The average monthly Google searches for Kate’s fashion choices were also high, as she came out as the fifth most-searched female celeb in the study – tying with Kendall Jenner.

But the couple’s desirable dress sense isn’t just down to Kate, as William also attracts attention – ranking in the top 15 male celebs for online interest, just ahead of Tom Hiddleston.

The Prince of Wales currently has a respectable average of 7.9k views on his wardrobe-related TikToks – which is 229% more than 007 himself, Daniel Craig (2.4k).

Interestingly, Kate is miles ahead of her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for overall fashion interest, she’s not quite as popular as Meghan regarding Google searches specifically, with the Duchess of Sussex taking the title of the most-googled female celeb.

Following behind the British royals as the second-most fashionable couple is Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Justin is the male celebrity with the most style-related Instagram posts, with an average of 22.4k per hashtag – but this is still 42% less than wife Hailey’s 38.3k.

Kendall Jenner and artist boyfriend Bad Bunny round out the top three celeb couples with the most desirable dress sense, with an online interest score of 2.5 out of 10. Kendall’s wardrobe proved more popular than sister Kylie’s on TikTok, as she’s amassed an average of 83.1 million views to Kylie’s 36 million. Still, Kylie dominates on Instagram, with an average of 8.7k posts per hashtag compared to Kendall’s still impressive 7.8k. However, bad Bunny definitely holds his own regarding dress sense, as he came out as the third-most searched-for male celeb over all – just behind Harry Styles and David Beckham. On the other end of the scale, the celeb couples that attracted less online interest include Zendaya and Tom Holland, who ranked 12th behind Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who scored 0.4 and Beyonce and Jay-Z, who scored 0.1. Overall, the couple with the most fashion-related Google searches came out as Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, followed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Meghan Markle was the most Googled female celeb – attracting 104% more average searches than Kate, while Harry Styles ranks behind Bad Bunny for the most Googled male.

Interestingly, Jennifer Lopez has the highest number of Instagram posts per style-related hashtag, while Kate Middleton attracted the most attention on TikTok. Harry Styles dominated the TikTok views for the male celebs, while Justin ranked first for Instagram posts.

Speaking on the findings, a Karen Millen spokesperson said: “We know that many people look up to celebrities as style icons and that there’s a lot of discourse at the minute around which celebrities look ‘good together’ and which are oddly-matched – but it just goes to show that some duos influence mainstream culture more than others, regardless of fans’ opinions.

“Status is definitely a key pulling point for fans, as influential celebs with designer wardrobes tend to prove particularly desirable and inspirational. That’s especially true for duos who fit the understated, sculptural, and classy ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic that has risen in popularity over the last year – exactly like Will and Kate – and Meghan and Harry. “Fashion fans may wish to identify the celebs whose style resonates with them for inspiration – if so, definitely follow them on social media to see which brands they recommend. Confidence is key, too, so don’t let a lack of celeb status put you off trying new things!”