Expert reveals how Kate Middleton’s favourite skincare ingredient has skyrocketed in popularity online

The world has long admired Kate Middleton for her timeless beauty and now, online fitness resource Total Shape has unveiled the Duchess of Cambridge’s radiant secret.

With a spotlight on her collagen-focused diet and a luxurious skincare regimen, Kate’s luminous appearance is no longer a mystery.

Collagen, known for its role in maintaining skin elasticity and overall skin health, has become a buzzword in the beauty and wellness industry. Here’s how Kate Middleton embraces collagen to achieve her signature glow:

Luxurious Collagen-Boosting Skincare: In addition to her diet, Kate Middleton’s skincare routine includes The Beauty Sleep Elixr from Beuti Skincare. This collagen-boosting serum will set you back a surprisingly reasonable £47.00 per bottle. Collagen-boosting serums are designed to enhance skin’s firmness, reduce fine lines, and promote a more youthful appearance. Collagen-Infused Diet: For those wanting a cheaper alternative to a collagen-boosting serum, consuming a collagen-promoting diet is a great way to give your skin a youthful glow. Kate’s diet includes a selection of collagen-promoting foods, such as: Salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon supports collagen production and helps maintain skin hydration. Kate regularly enjoys eating sushi, particularly salmon sashimi. Lentils: The plant-based protein is packed with the amino acids and zinc necessary for collagen production and tissue repair. Kate is a lover of spicy food, and has been known to enjoy lentil curries.

Kale: This leafy green is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which combat free radicals and support collagen synthesis. Kate regularly drinks a green smoothie for breakfast by blending kale with blueberries and other greens.

The fascination with collagen is not limited to royals like Kate Middleton. Recent data reveals that interest in #collagen has surged on TikTok, reaching a three-year high with a staggering 110 million total views in the UK. Of the 110 million views, a massive 42% of these viewers were in the Gen Z age range of 18-24. 22% of the viewers were 25-34 years old, and 36% were over the age of 35. This trend reflects a growing awareness of collagen’s potential benefits and its role in beauty and wellness routines. This data suggests that Gen Zers in the UK are the most collagen-obsessed generation and are more interested now than in the past three years. Kate Middleton’s commitment to a collagen-rich lifestyle aligns with the broader trend of individuals seeking natural ways to enhance their skin’s appearance and overall health.

Collagen is a protein found in abundance in your body. Collagen provides strength to your bones and structure to your skin. It also comprises the main components of the connective tissues found in muscles, skin, tendons, and ligaments. Eating foods that promote collagen production has risen in popularity in recent years due to the health and beauty benefits. Below are the three main benefits of boosting collagen production:

Improves skin health:

As you age, the body produces less collagen, which leads to drier skin and the formation of wrinkles. Eating collagen-boosting foods can increase the hydration and elasticity of the skin, reduce signs of ageing in the appearance of wrinkles and potentially prevent acne. At 41 years old, Kate has certainly reversed the ageing process as she maintains a youthful glow.

Boosts hair and nail health:

Eating foods that help promote collagen production may prevent brittleness in hair and nails and is thought to help them both grow longer. Kate’s luscious locks reflect her healthy lifestyle and collagen-promoting diet.

Increases muscle mass:

Collagen is an essential component of muscles that tends to deteriorate as we age. Collagen-boosting foods can increase muscle mass by helping synthesise muscle proteins such as creatine. Kates’s active lifestyle of running, swimming and tennis playing and a collagen-boosting diet have kept her muscle mass high and body fat low.

A spokesperson from Total Shape commented on the findings:

“Kate Middleton’s dedication to her collagen-infused lifestyle emphasises the undeniable benefits of embracing collagen in both diet and skincare. Her radiant complexion and age-defying beauty are testaments to the positive impact of collagen on overall health and appearance. The surge of interest in collagen, particularly among Gen Zers, as evidenced by TikTok trends, highlights the growing awareness of its transformative potential in beauty and wellness routines.

Collagen’s numerous advantages extend beyond skin deep, with notable benefits including improved skin health, enhanced hair and nail vitality, and increased muscle mass. As we age, collagen production naturally decreases, making these dietary and skincare practices increasingly relevant for maintaining youthful vitality. Kate Middleton’s journey serves as an inspiring example of how a collagen-rich lifestyle can lead to a glowing, age-defying visage and overall well-being.”