Shahid Afridi doesn’t want to work in Bollywood

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi was offered some Bollywood movies but the star cricketer refused. “I was offered to work in movies for a couple of times including the Bollywood but I refused,” the former all-rounder said in a latest interview to a TV channel. Afridi added that he is recognised just due to cricket and therefore he doesn’t think to work in the movies. “Not a single member of my family worked in the films. I did a couple of TV commercials but never worked in the films,” Afridi said.