Eagles hold off Dallas while Chiefs, Ravens grab NFL wins

Jalen Hurts had a remarkable performance, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another, which led the Philadelphia Eagles to a thrilling 28-23 NFL victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Meanwhile, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens secured impressive wins in their respective games.

Hurts completed 17 of 23 passes for 207 yards, tossing two touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown while the Eagles’ defense held off Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the closing moments to secure the win.

After sustaining a hit from Micah Parsons late in the second quarter, Hurts briefly limped, raising concerns about a potential knee injury. However, he swiftly dispelled those worries by orchestrating two scoring drives in the third quarter, connecting on touchdown passes of 29 yards to DeVonta Smith and four yards to A.J. Brown.

Speaking about his team’s performance, Hurts praised the defense, saying, “How about that defense? They played a hell of a game. Had some adversity but the way they showed up for us in the end… we found a way to win. That’s all that matters.”

Prescott put up an impressive display, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns, but his efforts fell short. He managed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert in the fourth quarter, but a critical out-of-bounds ruling on a two-point conversion attempt sealed the Cowboys’ fate.

In the final seconds, Prescott tried to lead Dallas to a go-ahead touchdown, but a sack, an incompletion, and a penalty set up a last-ditch attempt that ended with CeeDee Lamb catching a pass short of the end zone. This result improved the Eagles’ record to an NFL-best 8-1.

The Baltimore Ravens continued their hot streak with a dominant 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Keaton Mitchell rushed for 138 yards, and Gus Edwards contributed with two rushing touchdowns, pushing the Ravens to a 7-2 record.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14. The Chiefs took an early 21-0 lead and held off a late Miami comeback attempt. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, and a crucial forced fumble and return by the Chiefs’ defense helped secure the win. The Cincinnati Bengals triumphed over the Buffalo Bills with a score of 24-18. Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns, while Joe Mixon added another touchdown on the ground. Josh Allen attempted a late rally for the Bills, but Mixon’s late first-down run sealed the victory for the Bengals.

In a dramatic game, rookie C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans to a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 470 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Finally, the Minnesota Vikings secured a thrilling 31-28 road win against the Atlanta Falcons, with Joshua Dobbs stepping in for the injured Kirk Cousins as quarterback.