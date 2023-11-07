Nine dead in Guinea ex-dictator jailbreak: prosecutor

At least nine people were killed during a weekend jailbreak in Guinea that saw armed commandos briefly pluck ex-dictator Moussa Dadis Camara from prison, officials said on Monday.

Heavily armed men burst into the prison in the capital Conakry early on Saturday, taking Camara and three other former officials who are on trial alongside him over a 2009 massacre during his presidency. It was unclear whether the group had escaped or been taken against their will, as their lawyers have stated. The army described the operation as an attempt to “sabotage” government reforms and swore its “unwavering commitment” to the current military-led authorities.

Later on Saturday, the army and Camara’s lawyer said he had been recaptured and was back behind bars, without providing details. Two of the men seized alongside Camara were also returned to the prison, while a third, Claude Pivi, was still at large. Prosecutor General Yamoussa Conte said in a statement on Monday that nine people had died as a result of the jailbreak commando operation.

Three were suspected attackers, while the others included four members of the security forces and two people, presumed to be civilians, who had been in an ambulance. Press reports had said that civilians inside an ambulance had been hit during an exchange of gunfire during the raid.

The prosecutor general also said in the statement he was ordering an investigation be opened against Camara and the other three men over the alleged killing of security force members and for alleged manslaughter.