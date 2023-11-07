Public outcry over construction near Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

A huge residential complex being built on the borders of Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay prompted a public outcry in the Southeast Asian country Monday, as concerns mount over human impacts that have degraded the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The bay, famed for its brilliant turquoise waters dotted with towering rainforest-topped limestone islands, is one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than seven million visitors last year. The shore and the surrounding town are already heavily developed. But on Sunday pictures were published in state media of an enormous construction site running through the waters — and next to the spectacular karsts — of Bai Tu Long Bay, which borders Ha Long.

The project owner, Do Gia Capital Limited Company, is preparing the ground for a residential and hotel complex on an area of more than 318,000 square meters, Tien Phong newspaper said.