TRC delegation forges closer ties with PRC in humanitarian endeavors

In a significant step towards strengthening the bonds of humanitarian collaboration, Head of Delegation from Turkish Red Crescent, Mr. Ergest LIMKA met with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari. The call on, held at National Headquarter of Pakistan Red Crescent here on Monday, showcased the commitment of these two esteemed organizations to work hand in hand for the betterment of communities in Pakistan.

The meeting commenced with warm greetings and expressions of solidarity from Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, who emphasized the longstanding relationship between the two organizations. Mr. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari acknowledged the pivotal role that Turkish Red Crescent has played in providing support and assistance during numerous humanitarian crises, both within Pakistan and on a global scale.

Head of Delegation Mr. Ergest LIMKA, representing TRC, reciprocated the sentiment and reaffirmed their dedication to support PRCS in humanitarian endeavors. He commended Pakistan Red Crescent for its tireless efforts in humanitarian work within the country.

The discussions during the meeting revolved around various aspects of cooperation, including support in on going PRCS Recovery program in Sindh and Baluchistan which may cover Livelihood ,Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA) Nutrition ,Shelter and Migration program and also Strengthen the effective coordination between the PRCS and Turkish Red Crescent, Support for Iftaar and Qurbani project.

Expressing gratitude for the continuous support, Chairman Laghari assured Mr. Ergest LIMKA of a close working relationship to fortify the partnership and deliver impactful, life-saving services to those in need. The meeting culminated with a symbolic exchange of tokens of appreciation, signifying the shared commitment of both parties to alleviate suffering and enhance the well-being of vulnerable communities.

In the end, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari presented memento to the TRC Head of Delegation Mr. Ergest LIMKA.